Comerica Bank Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

