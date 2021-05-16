Comerica Bank Has $3.28 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after buying an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ExlService by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $100.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.