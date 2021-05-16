Comerica Bank Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

