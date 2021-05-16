Comerica Bank Has $3 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

