Comerica Bank Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

VNT opened at $33.99 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.