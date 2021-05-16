Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

