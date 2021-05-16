Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of THC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

