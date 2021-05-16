Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

