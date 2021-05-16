Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of PRLB opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

