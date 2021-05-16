Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.67 and a twelve month high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

