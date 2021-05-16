Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.