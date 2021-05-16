Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,383,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

