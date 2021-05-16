Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Arcosa worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $62.88 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

