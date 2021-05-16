Comerica Bank Sells 11,455 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 529,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

