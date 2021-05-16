Comerica Bank Sells 1,605 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.98 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.