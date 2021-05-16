Comerica Bank Sells 1,620 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

