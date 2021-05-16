Comerica Bank Sells 1,760 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after buying an additional 185,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American States Water by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American States Water by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.