Comerica Bank Sells 2,138 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Gentherm worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

