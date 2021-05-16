Comerica Bank Sells 2,680 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $84.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

