Comerica Bank Sells 4,854 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 452,334 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $5,261,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 158,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 143,275 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.