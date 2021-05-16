Comerica Bank Sells 523 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.