Comerica Bank Sells 8,622 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vonage worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.08 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

