Comerica Bank Sells 8,958 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of CNO opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,115 shares of company stock worth $3,347,578 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

