Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Badger Meter worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

