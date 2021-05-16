Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

