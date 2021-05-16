Comerica Bank Trims Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED opened at $72.24 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

