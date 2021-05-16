Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 291,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

