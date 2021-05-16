Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 19,675 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

