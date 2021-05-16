Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 234,315 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

