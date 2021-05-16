Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 52,861 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,293,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $33.42 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

