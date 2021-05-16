Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 69,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

