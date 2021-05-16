Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

