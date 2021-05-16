Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

