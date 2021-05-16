Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in CSX by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

