Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 158,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.