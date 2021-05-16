Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 119,534 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $23,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

