Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.