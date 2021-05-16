Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.70 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

