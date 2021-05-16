Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.89% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.61 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

