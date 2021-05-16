Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.65 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

