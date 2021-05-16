Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

