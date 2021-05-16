Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.03 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $125.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.