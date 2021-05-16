Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.05 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.21% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.