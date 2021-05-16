Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.19 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $53.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

