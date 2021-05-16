Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.98 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.