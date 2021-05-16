Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.85 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $856.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.52 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $806.76 and its 200-day moving average is $730.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

