Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.44 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 203.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 47,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

