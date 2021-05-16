Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nucor worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NUE opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

