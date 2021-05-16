Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.15 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 12.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $37.21 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

