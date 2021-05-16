Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.49 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

